Salman Khan turns 60: MS Dhoni, Aayush Sharma and Khan family gather to celebrate Bhaijaan's birthday

The big day for Bollywood's bhaijaan, Salman Khan, is here! The megastar is turning 60 on December 27, 2025. While the clock is about to hit midnight, the Khan family, industry friends, and close ones gathered together to celebrate Salman Khan's 60th birthday.

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who shares a great bond with Salman Khan, was spotted entering Khan's farmhouse for the bash. The cricketer was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and their daughter. Salman's Kick and Sultan co-star, Randeep Hooda, also graced the birthday party along with his wife, Lin Laishram. Maniesh Paul was also spotted entering the premises. He not only posed for the paps but also did a little bhangra after coming out of his car.

In addition to industry friends, the entire Khan family was present for Salman's big day. Photographers captured Aayush Sharma, Arpita Sharma, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and others in their cars as they arrived at the farmhouse. The party has just begun, and more guests are expected to join.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar. His next release is Battle of Galwan, in which he plays an army officer. Reportedly, the actor is expected to unveil a fresh poster and teaser of the upcoming war drama tomorrow evening. Set for a grand 2026 release, the movie centers on the 2020 Indo-China war in the Galwan Valley. Chitrangda Singh will play the female lead, while Shootout at Lokhandwala fame Apoorva Lakhia directs.

