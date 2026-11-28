Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again proved that his affection for his young fans knows no bounds. Despite being surrounded by tight security, the actor took a moment to greet a little admirer at the Mumbai airport, and bless him with a kiss on his forehead. A video of the heartwarming interaction has now gone viral on social media of the actor.

Salman Khan's sweet gesture towards young fan

Salman was spotted in the Kalina area alongside Chitrangada Singh, reportedly returning from work. Accompanied by heavy security, the actor was posing for the paparazzi from a distance when a young boy expressed his desire to meet him. Noticing the little fan, Salman warmly called him over.

The excited child immediately ran towards the superstar. Salman responded with a smile, bent down to his level and planted a kiss on his forehead. The adorable moment left the little boy delighted as he made his way back, while the actor proceeded towards his car.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, who praised the actor for his affectionate gesture. One fan wrote, "Alpha with a golden heart." Another commented, "Salman with kids is my favourite genre." A third user said, "He is so nice to kids always," while another added, "He is such a pure soul, imagine if he had kids."

Salman Khan's love for children is well known

This is not the first time Salman has gone out of his way to make a young fan feel special. In April 2025, he stopped at Delhi airport after a little boy called out to him, allowing the child to approach and pose for photographs. A similar incident took place at Mumbai airport in 2023, when Salman hugged a young admirer and shook his hand. In September 2026, he also intervened when a child was pushed amid a crowd at a Mumbai event, stopping to speak to him and shake his hand.

Interestingly, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Salman also opened up about fatherhood, admitting, "I do want to have children at some point. That’s the most amazing thing, and I was very happy when you had children. So, you can never say you are lonely; you have two beautiful children."

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