Salman Khan's Eid special song 'Chand Dekh Lena' out now, portrays sacrifices an army officer makes in relationship

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Maatrubhumi. After makers dropped the title track and the Valentine's Day special song, Dekh Lena, the team has now released a new song titled Chand Dekh Lena. Going by the name, it is pretty clear that the musical track marks the festive occasion of Eid. The video comes a few days after Salman Khan announced that the name of his film, Battle of Galwan, has been changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

Sharing a glimpse from the song to announce the release, Salman Khan wrote, “Aaj aasman mein Chand dekhne ko nahi mila, koi baat nahi.. Maatrubhumi ka Chand Dekh Lena.. May War Rest in Peace.”

In the song, Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh portray the life of an army officer and his family goes through ups and downs. It shows the sacrifices made in relationships.

Earlier, the movie was reported to be released on April 17, 2026. However, recent reports suggest that it might hit the theaters in July or August 2026. For the unversed, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is based on the intense battle between India and China in Galwan Valley, 2020.

Apoorva Lakhia, known for directing Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Haseena Parker, has helmed the movie. It stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

Post Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan is reportedly doing a big-scale action film with Vamsi Paidipally under Dil Raju's production banner. He is expected to begin the untitled film in April 2026. He is also in talks with Raj and DK for a superhero action comedy drama.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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