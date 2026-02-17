Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan admitted to hospital; Here's what we know

Veteran scriptwriter and actor Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, has been hospitalized as of February 17, 2026. It has been reported that the 90-year-old is currently admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. On the same day, his actor son, superstar Salman Khan, was spotted arriving at the healthcare facility to check on him.

Salim Khan gets hospitalized in Mumbai

As reported by PTI, well-known writer Salim Khan was admitted to a hospital in the suburban area on Tuesday. It has been reported that Salim Khan was hospitalized just this morning. With no further updates on his condition, it is only known that the star is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as of now.

Following his hospitalization, his oldest son, Salman Khan, rushed to the healthcare institute to check up on his father’s health. Surrounded by his bodyguards, the actor arrived at Lilavati Hospital around noon on February 17. He chose not to interact with the media and quietly entered the premises with his team. Apart from Salman Khan, it has been reported that Salim Khan's daughter Alvira Khan, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, and grandson Ayaan Agnihotri also paid a visit.

The family has not yet shared any updates on his health or the reason for which the senior film producer was admitted.

About Salim Khan

The famed screenwriter, actor, and film producer is behind many well-known projects in the Indian film industry, including many movies in the 1970s like Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975), and Trishul (1978). He is one half of the popular screenwriting duo Salim–Javed, with lyricist Javed Akhtar being the other. Together, they have created numerous hits over many decades of working in Bollywood.

He has also dipped his toes in the acting world, including films, Teesri Manzil, Diwana, Chhaila Babu, Wafadar, and Mahabharat, among others.

He is the father of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, from his marriage to Salma Khan (Sushila Charak) in 1964, and Arpita Khan, whom he adopted with his second wife, Helen Richardson Khan, known with the moniker Helen, whom he wed in 1981.

