Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is recovering, updates Javed Akhtar: 'He’s sitting on a chair and talking'

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026. Since then, several Bollywood celebs have visited him. Well, the veteran screenwriter is on the road to recovery. Now, his pal Javed Akhtar has given an update on his health. Akhtar said he is okay and recovering. Read on!

Javed Akhtar reveals Salim Khan is recovering

The entire film industry came to a standstill when Salim Khan was admitted to a hospital. While the country prayed for his speedy recovery, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt personally came to meet the senior Bollywood artist. Even though Salim saab continues to remain in the hospital, his health has improved a lot.

Giving an update about his longtime screenwriting partner’s health, Javed Akhtar said, “Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering.” The Indian Express quoted him, adding, “He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved.”

During his interaction with the media, Aamir Khan revealed that although he wasn’t able to meet the ailing screenwriter, who was in the ICU at the time, he has been in touch with the Khan family constantly. Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, informed him that his health is improving every day.

Salim Khan’s health update

On February 18, 2026, the doctor who performed a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure on the 90-year-old veteran revealed that Salman Khan’s father was having jerks when he was admitted. “His blood pressure was high, for which we treated him. And we had to put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now the ventilator that was put in was as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen,” the senior doctor divulged.

The writer was known to have had a mild brain haemorrhage. After keeping him on ventilator support as a precautionary measure, the procedure was performed the following day.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Salim Khan Hospitalised: Sohail Khan arrives with Seema, Nirvaan; Salma Khan, Helen, Sshura join them