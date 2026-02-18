Salman Khan's father Salim Khan undergoes angiography, doctor hopeful about taking him off ventilator on February 19

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, was taken to the hospital on February 17, 2026, as previously reported. With multiple speculations on his health, the concerned authorities have shared an update on Wednesday following a procedure performed by a neurosurgeon. Dr. Jalil Parkar spoke to the media on February 18 to provide an update on the veteran scriptwriter’s condition and shared that Salim Khan is stable as of now and recovering well.

Salim Khan’s doctor updates on his health after hospitalization

The doctor shared that a procedure was performed on the 90-year-old a day after being brought into the Lilavati Hospital around 8:30 am on Tuesday. He is said to have been admitted to the hospital’s ICU ward with a ventilator as a precautionary measure. The following day, a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed by a neurosurgeon on the star. He added that the staff is hopeful that the actor will be taken off the ventilator by February 19 if everything goes well.

Speaking to reporters on the ground, Dr. Jalil Parkar said, “The procedure that was performed is called DSA. The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine, he is stable, he is being shifted to the ICU, and by tomorrow, I think we will get him off the ventilator.” Addressing any doubts about Salim Khan’s actual health, he added, “He is doing quite well, age is a factor we understand, that is why the process of recovery takes a little time. So by tomorrow I think, if God wishes, everything [is okay, and he] will be off the ventilator.”

Detailing the course of the hospitalization and following steps taken, he revealed, “Yesterday morning (February 18), he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, whose name is Dr. Sandeep Chopra. And after seeing him in the casualty and giving him some medications, we realized that he needed ICU hospitalization, and we took him to the ICU.” Denying that the writer’s condition was critical, he added, “He was having jerks. His blood pressure was high, for which we treated him. And we had to put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now the ventilator that was put in was as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen.”

Following his admission to the healthcare facility, all his children, including actor Salman Khan, visited to check up on him. His grandkids also swung by for an update on their grandfather’s health.

