Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri announces engagement to Tina Rijhwani, 'Leaving my girlfriend behind'

Salman Khan’s nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, has taken to his official social media handle to announce his engagement to girlfriend Tina Rijhwani. The musician shared the life update along with images from their proposal celebration.

Taking to his social media handle, Ayaan Agnihotri wrote, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025,” as he embraced his soon-to-be wife, sharing a few emotional moments from the special occasion.

As Ayaan shared the engagement post, celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, her husband Zaheer Iqbal, and others commented on it, sharing their wishes.

For those unaware, Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and her husband, Atul Agnihotri. He ventured into the world of music as a career and had once collaborated with his uncle.

Salman Khan collaborated with Ayaan on the song You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra. The rap portions were performed by his nephew.

Despite hailing from a film background, Ayaan is said to have taken eight years to find a music producer and kick-start his career in music. Speaking with HT some time ago, the musician highlighted how difficult it was for him to work with a heavy accent and how he had to wait to pursue music until he corrected it, even though he always knew it was his passion.

Ayaan also has a younger sister, Alizeh Agnihotri. She is a Bollywood actress who made her debut in the heist thriller Farrey, released in 2023. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film is an official remake of the 2017 Thai movie Bad Genius, and features actors such as Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, Juhi Babbar, and Shilpa Shukla alongside her.

For her impressive performance in the 2023 film, Alizeh was awarded the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Award for Best Debut Actress.

