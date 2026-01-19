Salman Khan’s Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna recalls A. R. Murugadoss altered the script during its making

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2025 actioner, Sikandar, was loved by a section of the audience. But did you know that director A. R. Murugadoss drifted from the original script through the course of its making? Read on to know what the heroine has to say about it.

Rashmika Mandanna says Sikandar's script changed midway

Rashmika Mandanna was in an interview with Telugu journalist Prema, discussing the action-drama film Sikandar. The Indian actor recalled, “I remember talking to Murugadoss sir, of course, later what happened was very different. But when I heard the script, it was indeed quite a different script.”

Many eyebrows were raised upon hearing this; hence, she went on to explain that this often happens during the making of films. The Chhaava actress explained that often, the story that is narrated to the actors is different from what is served to the audience.

This is dependent on multiple factors, including the performances of the actors, the editing of the movie, and sometimes, because of the time it’s being released. “Things change, and that is very common. So that happened with Sikandar,” she reiterated.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika recalled her experience of working with Salman Khan in the movie. Calling it “nerve-wracking”, the diva stated that her other Hindi films have had performance-oriented screenplays, but this was the first time she actually became a heroine.

“But that is the first commercial Bollywood film that I will be doing, and I have never done it,” Mandanna added. Expressing her excitement, she further told us, “So, I am really excited, and the thing is, I am not someone who wants to be typecast; I don’t want to be taken only for performances.”

On the work front, she will be next seen in Cocktail 2. However, on a personal front, the actress is set to marry South star Vijay Deverakonda. If reports are to be believed, the couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, at a palace in Udaipur, in the presence of their near and dear ones.

