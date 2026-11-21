Salman Khan has sparked a buzz with his remarks on the online campaign ‘We Want Bhai Back’, started by fans hoping to see him return to his signature on-screen style. During an interaction with ABP News, the superstar revealed that his team had brought the trend to his attention. He said, “There is a narrative that I am seeing these days, my team has told me. We want Bhai back.”

Salman Khan reacts to fans wanting ‘Bhai back’

Speaking about the buzz, Salman shared, “What happened in the last 5-6 films? Bhai's energy is not there. Bhai is not interested. Bhai should not listen to his friends.” He further added, “Bhai this, Bhai that. After seeing the trailer, we thought Bhai is back with this Maatrubhumi. But let's see in the next film. This might not be possible”.

His comments have drawn mixed reactions, with several fans urging the superstar not to misunderstand their love and desire to see him shine on screen again. Check out the tweets below.

When asked about the future of the Dabangg franchise, Salman Khan assured that another instalment is on the cards. Sharing an update, the superstar said, "Dabangg ka toh aa hi jaayega. Yeh toh humare haath mein hai. Baaki films unke haath mein hai (A Dabangg sequel will definitely happen. That is in our hands. The rest of the films are in their hands)."

Salman Khan's work front

The actor is all set to be seen in Maatrubhumi co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The action drama helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films will release in theaters on December 4, 2026.

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