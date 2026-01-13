Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Yami Gautam’s performance in Haq made her feel 'love and rage': ‘This is the reason we do what we do’

It’s always a beautiful moment when one artist is moved to tears by the work of another. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest star to be captivated by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s courtroom drama Haq, joining a growing list of admirers like Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

Samantha took to Instagram to share a raw, emotional reaction that felt incredibly personal. She called the film an "emotionally stirring experience" that made her feel "love, rage, vulnerability, and hope all at once." She felt so strongly about it that she told fans, “I had to write this the moment the film ended because I was scared I'd lose even a fraction of what it made me feel. Stories like this are rare.”

She poured her heart out in her tribute to Yami Gautam, calling the film “so deeply human. So layered. So free of judgement or bias.” Samantha was clearly moved by the craft involved, telling Yami, “Your performance moved me in ways I can't fully explain.”

Samantha believes films like Haq are a reminder of the soul of the industry, as she noted, “This is cinema. This is the reason we do what we do. This is why we keep choosing this path, through every high and every low.” After congratulating director Suparn Verma for telling this story so beautifully, she left fans with a simple, “Grateful, thankyou."

While she’s busy celebrating the success of her peers, fans are eagerly awaiting Samantha's own return to the big screen. She is currently gearing up for the release of her new movie Maa Inti Bangaram. The film's teaser showed the star in an action-packed, femme fatale avatar. Fans were moved by her performance in the teaser and are looking forward to the movie. Samantha was recently in the news for marrying her longtime partner and director Raj Nidimoru.

