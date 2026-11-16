Samuk, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on May 28, 2027. The actor has now unveiled the film's first look, offering a glimpse of an alien threat and a mission to save humanity.

Samuk Teaser

Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar shared the first look at a creepy and eerie alien creature, hinting at an impending invasion that puts humanity at risk. The film appears to follow a mission to protect the world from an extraterrestrial threat.

Sharing the announcement, the actor wrote, “The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option. SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027.”

Here’s the update:

The first look of Samuk sets an intense thriller atmosphere, featuring a giant creature that emerges as a formidable threat. Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film is reportedly being shot across international locations.

Apart from the Khiladi actor, the film features Banita Sandhu, Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, and others in key roles.

Interestingly, Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises, serves as the film's creature effects designer, while British action director Luke Tumber is handling the action sequences. Although the release date has been confirmed, further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in a lead role in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The neo-noir thriller follows a visually impaired man who must save his foster daughter from a dangerous adversary, setting the stage for a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.

Apart from Akshay and Saif, the film features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and others in key roles. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal's Oppam, with the veteran actor also making a cameo appearance.

Looking ahead, Akshay will share the screen with Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna in the comedy-drama Mauja Hi Mauja , directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2027.

Additionally, the actor has Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 in his upcoming lineup, which will see him share the screen with Ajay Devgn.

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