Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna ‘erased into air’ in Dhurandhar: ‘The depiction is very…’

Ever since Aditya Dhar's spy actioner, Dhurandhar, hit the big screens, it has been breaking many records. Running strong at the box office, the film is being praised not just by fans but also by industry insiders. After Ram Gopal Varma, it's Sandeep Reddy Vanga who lauded Aditya Dhar for telling the story. The Animal filmmaker also heaped praise on Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. Read on!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is slowly inching towards reaching the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. The roaring domination of the spy action thriller has already become the talk of the town. This time, it's Sandeep Reddy Vanga who took time to review Aditya Dhar's magnum opus.

Taking to X, Vanga wrote, "Dhurandhar is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine." He further added that the film's title is apt because it moves with "dominance & fierce." In his post on the micro-blogging site, the Kabir Singh helmer stated that the actioner's depiction is "very clear with zero chaos". Further, Vanga appreciated the music, performances, screenplay, and direction, calling them "top-notch".

Lauding the acting prowess of Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, the ace filmmaker stated that they "erased into air and just disappeared into characters effortlessly." Sandeep concluded his post by thanking Aditya Dhar for making everyone experience "the true weight of untold sacrifices."

Check out Sandeep Reddy Vanga's post:

Recently, acclaimed filmmaker and producer Ram Gopal Varma congratulated Dhar for creating the masterpiece. In his lengthy note, RGV stated that the film is a 'quantum leap' in Indian cinema. According to him, Dhar has completely and single-handedly changed the future of Indian cinema with his movie.

"What Dhurandhar achieves is not just scale, but a never-before-experienced vision not just in sight but in the mind. Aditya Dhar doesn’t direct scenes here… he engineers the states of minds of both the characters and us audience. The film doesn’t ask for your attention, it commands it," Varma stated in his long review of the film.

Dhurandhar also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is expected to be released in the first half of 2026.

