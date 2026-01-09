Sanjay Khan claims daughter Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s divorce was ‘never bitter’: ‘Separation was graceful’

Sanjay Khan is a true father-in-law through and through. His love for his daughter’s ex-husband is not something that can change overnight, and the same was echoed by the actor in his birthday post for Hrithik Roshan. Accompanied by a lengthy caption, the star shared how the separation from Sussanne Khan did not change the younger one’s status in his family. He also shed light on their divorce after 14 years of marriage, asserting that it was very much amicable.

Sanjay Khan shows there’s no bad blood between him and ex-son-in-law Hrithik Roshan

On January 9, a day before Hrithik Roshan’s 52nd birthday, his former father-in-law, Sanjay Khan, took to his social media account for a rare update. Sharing photos of them together with family, he penned a long note commemorating the big day for his daughter’s ex-partner. Among the many things he said, including praises of being a great actor and recalling the time they first met, the 86-year-old was keen on writing sweet words about Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s divorce back in 2014.

Speaking about the sweet family they built, with the presence of their two sons and how their split was far from being problematic, he wrote, “From Sussanne come my joys, grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan—handsome, wonderful boys raised with her signature integrity. Their separation was graceful, never bitter. I proudly joke to friends that she’s gifted Hrithik “two aces of spades.””

He wished a happy birthday to his ‘son’ and went on to recall the great first impression that the Krrish actor had made. Unaware that the young man he once met at the introduction of son Zayed Khan would end up marrying his child, Sanjay Khan called the younger actor’s words ‘crystal clear, precise, and delivered with a quiet, sincere confidence.’ He did not fall short of words for his acting, calling him, ‘one of Bollywood’s finest—actor, star, and eternal student of his art’. Commending his growth from the days of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, to his rise to stardom, he wished ‘health, peace, joy, and prosperity’ to the fellow star.

