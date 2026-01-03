Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor’s differences cause Love and War delay? Know truth behind rumors

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War has had the attention of many. Owing to the star director’s massive productions and continued successes, the audience is surely excited for the release. The film stars not one, not two, but three big Bollywood stars, and it’s being anticipated for an August theatrical release. With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal on board, there have been rumors of a delay from the original plan; however, a report from Mid-Day has confirmed that there’s no truth behind such talks.

Love and War’s filming break was planned? Source reveals truth behind ‘scheduled break’

As per an insider, the team went on a temporary break during the year-end and is all set to resume filming by mid-January. “The unit is currently on a scheduled year-end break. This was locked months ago. Bhansali films are mounted on a massive scale, so any pause is immediately seen as a delay.”

Where does Love and War go from here? Source says, “patchwork and VFX because it is a period film, select scenes, and musical portions.” Previously set for a Christmas 2025 release, the film has been changed due to filming delays. However, it was shared that “there’s been no fallout” between the cast and the director. “These are long, demanding shoots. Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully on board and committed,” an insider added.

With the new August release plan set in stone, Love and War is reported to continue the shoot for three more months and is said to be eyeing a March end to the filming schedule. The post-production will supposedly run parallel to the shoots for the next couple of months.

About Love and War

Bringing the real-life couple together on screen once again, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be joined by Vicky Kaushal in the film. Said to be a classic romance action with two people vying for the affection of one, a love triangle is anticipated for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed movie.

