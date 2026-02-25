Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s family dismisses heart attack reports: “Gone for routine medical check-up”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali enjoys the love of millions of people, not only because he is a master filmmaker, but also because he is a man with a big heart. Hence, when reports of him being hospitalised following a heart attack made rounds, it sent shockwaves in the industry and among his fans. Finally, his family released a statement clarifying that he is fine and there is no cause for concern.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s family gives a health update

Several reports recently suggested that acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker and producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack on his 63rd birthday on Tuesday (February 24). However, his family recently released a statement quashing reports of his heart attack.

In a statement, the family mentioned that SLB went to a hospital for a routine medical check-up. In the note, they further mention that there’s nothing to worry about.

“Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care and concern shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and warm wishes,” read the statement post on Bhansali Productions’ Instagram handle.

Take a look:

On the work front, Bhansali recently bankrolled Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Do Deewane Seher Mein. However, all eyes are on his upcoming directorial, Love and War. The multi-starrer film was earlier slated for an August 2026 release. However, Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that the film has indeed been postponed. During an Instagram Live on February 14, Kapoor stated that the movie is now eyeing a December 2026 or early 2027 release window.

In January 2026, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the movie had been pushed to an undisclosed date in 2027. An insider told us that a significant portion of the shoot is still pending. Therefore, the makers had to rework the film’s timeline. The current plan is to wrap principal photography by June, after which the film will enter an extensive post-production phase. Since SLB strives for perfection, he is taking enough time in post-production until the VFX and other key elements of the movie come out right.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

