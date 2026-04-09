Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma break up after 1 year of dating, latter moves on with new partner: Report

Sanya Malhotra seems to be back to singlehood after recent reports claim that the actress has stepped away from her relationship with musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. As the Dangal star continues to focus on her career, the sitarist is said to have moved on and is secretly dating someone new already, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma call it quits on their year-long relationship

Rumored couple Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma, who never publicly spoke about their romance, were believed to have been dating since early 2025. While remaining away from the public eye regarding their apparent dating phase, their multiple outings together sparked rumors, which again, they never addressed. However, even as the speculations continued to make the rounds since last year about their relationship status, a new report has claimed that they have already gone their separate ways.

As per the claims, the two chose to be ‘lowkey’ with their separation and it has led to them quietly unfollowing each other on social media during their breakup process. As a result of the same, the music producer has chosen to move on with a new partner, according to the report, which said, “Rishab is now dating someone else but keeping it hush hush”.

While never openly talking about their romance, the duo also avoided being spotted together apart from a select few occasions when they were photographed by fans and onlookers. Rumors began making the rounds as early as December 2024, further cementing in early 2025 when they are believed to have begun dating. However, they never addressed the rumors.

Meanwhile, after being spotted in Mrs., Sanya Malhotra is set to appear next in Toaster alongside Rajkummar Rao in a comic caper about a miser’s strange ways. The Vivek Daschaudary directorial will hit the digital screens on April 15, 2026, on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mrs. star Sanya Malhotra admits ‘companion makes life beautiful’ amidst dating rumors; ‘Love is such…’