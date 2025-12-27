Sara Ali Khan says ‘family went through a lot’ during Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident: 'Badi amma has been...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack, earlier this year, shook the entire industry like a storm. While his fans were taken aback, his entire family came together, worried about his safety. Recently, on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Sara Ali Khan opened up about standing by her father during those tough times. Read on!

Sara Ali Khan opens up about Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack

Sara Ali Khan and her grandmother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, joined Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her. While the three ladies spoke about the rich Khan legacy, they also shared their two cents on touching issues like Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack.

When Soha asked Sara what she had learned from her grandma, the Murder Mubarak actress was quick to state that she had learned that dignity and grace were above all else, even in the hardest of times.

Sara added, “I think as a family we have been through quite a lot together, especially earlier this year with abba (Saif Ali Khan). But I think just holding herself together and not letting that go, I think that’s something.” She further stated, “I think Badi Amma has always been very dignified and that’s what I aspire to be able to inculcate in life.”

In the same interview, Sara and Soha stated that Sharmila Tagore’s 80th birthday celebration with the entire family was a wonderful one. This is when the veteran actress in Hindi cinema recalled Sara’s hilarious conversation with Amitabh Bachchan.

Tagore went on to state that some time ago, when her son Saif was in the hospital for a couple of days, Amitabh Bachchan’s father was admitted too. So, when Big B came to meet his father, he met with Sara. “Mr. Bachchan came, and you took him on in Hindi, and you started saying all kinds of things in Hindi. That was so funny, even Saif loved it despite his pains,” Tagore told Sara.

While the young actress doesn’t remember the time, she recalled Bachchan saying to her, "Yeah, but that’s not a word.” So, apparently, Sara was talking to Big B in some made-up Hindi, which he didn’t approve of, and all of them ended up laughing.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

