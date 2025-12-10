Scene of the Week: Decoding Ranveer Singh’s breakdown in Bajirao Mastani and real injury that happened behind the scenes

Ranveer Singh’s breakdown scene in Bajirao Mastani remains one of the most talked-about moments of his career. The emotional collapse of Peshwa Bajirao under pressure, guilt, love and duty remains deeply affecting. The scene is widely considered among his finest performances.

Why this breakdown scene stands out

In the film, Bajirao’s inner conflict becomes unbearable. Ranveer Singh delivers the moment with subtle expressions, pain, regret and vulnerability, rather than loud theatrics. The cinematography keeps the frame tight on him, the lighting remains understated, and the film uses silence instead of dramatic background score to heighten realism. All these cinematic choices help make the breakdown feel genuine and raw.

Ranveer once shared a shocking behind-the-scenes fact from shooting that scene, “I was so immersed in the character of Bajirao that I didn’t realise there were shards of glass in my hand and I was bleeding profusely.”

He also recalled the moment after doing the scene, sharing with Bollywood Life, “As I was walking down the stairs, I was acting drunk because Bajirao has developed a habit of drinking. And then I actually fell on the ground like a drunk person.”

These admissions show how deep his commitment was, even real pain and danger didn’t pull him out of character. The production team reportedly didn’t call “cut” because they thought he was still acting.

Behind the makeup and costume too, Ranveer underwent a rigorous transformation. He changed his voice, body posture, accent, clothes, and even adopted a fake moustache to fully become Bajirao, a process he described as “a very difficult process to get into such a distinct character.” Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali praised Ranveer’s performance and reportedly said, “I cannot imagine Bajirao without you.”

Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features a strong ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao, Deepika Padukone as Mastani, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Kashibai. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi, Milind Soman, Aditya Pancholi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in key roles. Released in 2015, the epic drama earned critical and commercial success and is still remembered for its performances, music, visuals, and unforgettable scenes.

