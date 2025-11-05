Scene of the Week: Farah Khan’s wild train robbery sequence from Tees Maar Khan costed Rs 2.5 crore

Love it or hate it, there’s no ignoring Tees Maar Khan. Directed by Farah Khan, the 2010 comedy caper starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Akshaye Khanna has often divided audiences. But one scene still stands out as a classic piece of Bollywood absurdity, the over-the-top Tees Maar Khan train robbery sequence.

The most talked-about heist in Bollywood comedy

The Tees Maar Khan train robbery scene revolves around conman Tabrez Mirza Khan (Akshay Kumar), who poses as a Hollywood director to trick an entire village into helping him rob a treasure-laden train. He convinces the villagers that they’re part of a movie shoot, turning them into unwitting participants in his grand heist. The elaborate plan also ropes in his girlfriend Anya (Katrina Kaif) and a fame-hungry Bollywood actor, Aatish Kapoor (Akshaye Khanna), who dreams of winning an Oscar.

Set to a remixed version of the patriotic classic Mere Desh Ki Dharti, the scene combines chaos, slapstick, and Farah Khan’s signature self-referential humor. The villagers enthusiastically “act” out their roles, unaware that the robbery is real, a clever parody of Bollywood’s love for drama and spectacle.

15 years later, the Tees Maar Khan train robbery scene remains a reminder of Farah Khan’s unique brand of filmmaking. It’s loud, exaggerated, and intentionally ridiculous, a mix of satire and celebration of Bollywood’s excesses. The scene reportedly cost around Rs 2.5 crore to shoot and took nearly 10 days to complete, making it one of the most expensive sequences in the film.

Speaking about the production, Farah Khan once joked, “We wanted the train to look like a superstar, glamorous and over the top.” The sequence was shot on massive outdoor sets with detailed coordination between action, music, and comedy.

The film is packed with inside jokes about the industry. Akshaye Khanna’s character Aatish Kapoor was a parody of perfectionist actors, with clear nods to Aamir Khan’s Oscar ambitions. Salman Khan also made a brief cameo, which he reportedly shot in just three hours at Film City.

Even though Tees Maar Khan received mixed reviews, the train robbery remains its most memorable moment, a scene that perfectly sums up Farah Khan’s love letter and roast to Bollywood. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most ridiculous ideas make for the most unforgettable cinema.

