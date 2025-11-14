Scene of the week: How Dharmendra created Sholay’s iconic 'Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna' moment

One of the most memorable dialogues in Indian cinema, “Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna”, is from the 1975 cult film, Sholay. Spoken by Dharmendra’s character Veeru to Basanti portrayed by Hema Malini, the line has become a part of everyday conversations and remains deeply ingrained in popular culture.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, Sholay features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Govardhan Asrani, among others.

Even in 2025, as the film completes its 50th year, it continues to captivate audiences, frequently airing on television and occasionally on big screens. Alongside other famous dialogues like “Kitne aadmi the?”, Veeru’s line to Basanti has a unique story behind it, as revealed in the autobiography of Sachin Pilgaonkar, Hach Maza Marg.

Here’s the story behind the iconic dialogue

Interestingly, the dialogue was not originally part of the Sholay script. According to Pilgaonkar, who played the role of Ahmed in the film, Dharmendra improvised the line. In the scene, Amjad Khan’s character Gabbar had delivered the dialogue: “Samba utha bandook aur nishana laga iss kutte pe”.

At that time, Amjad Khan was a relatively new actor, while Dharmendra already had a large fan base. Feeling that it was unfair for Gabbar to call him a dog, Dharmendra spoke to Ramesh Sippy and delivered the now-famous line: “Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna.”

The dialogue struck a chord with audiences and became one of the most loved lines in Indian cinema. Beyond dialogues, Sholay is remembered for its strong performances, cinematic scenes, and memorable songs. The film was a big-budget success and is considered one of the greatest films in Bollywood history.

Sholay is not just a film, it is a cultural phenomenon. Fans do not ask whether someone has watched it, they ask how many times have you seen it. Its dialogues, songs, and performances continue to resonate with audiences in India and abroad. The film’s perfect blend of action, emotion, and entertainment has ensured its place as a timeless classic.

