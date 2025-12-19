Scene of the Week: How Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen became Bollywood’s most iconic dance number

Ek Do Teen from N Chandra’s Tezaab (1988) remains one of the most iconic dance numbers in Hindi cinema. Decades after its release, the song continues to be discussed, celebrated, and debated. At the center of this legacy is Madhuri Dixit, whose performance turned the song into a cultural milestone.

How Ek Do Teen became a defining moment for Madhuri Dixit

In Tezaab, Madhuri Dixit plays Mohini, a young woman forced by her debt-ridden father Shyamlal (Anupam Kher) to perform on stage. Although the song appears joyful, it is rooted in emotional conflict. Mohini dances before a restless male crowd while counting the days she has waited to meet her beloved. This layered context added depth to what could have been just a dance number.

Choreographed by Saroj Khan, Ek Do Teen showcased a style rarely seen before. Director N Chandra recalled in The Saroj Khan Story (2012), “Till that time in Indian cinema it had never happened that a dance is being performed on stage, but the audience isn’t sitting because there are no chairs.” He added that the brief was clear: the crowd had gone wild, and the dance needed to reflect that energy. When he saw Saroj Khan’s signature steps, he knew she had “hit the right note.”

Saroj Khan’s work earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography in 1989, making her the first winner in the category. Madhuri rehearsed for 16 days and shot the song for nearly a week.

Here’s why the song still connects with audiences today

Ek Do Teen also stands out for its lyrics. Javed Akhtar revealed that the idea of counting numbers came from “dummy words” used by composer Laxmikant. “He almost panicked,” Akhtar recalled, when he suggested keeping the numbers. “I said, ‘Leave it to me. I’ll write the song in a way that will justify the use of the numbers.’” Though some initially dismissed it, Akhtar later noted that the song had a complete structure that many failed to notice.

In a November 2024 interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit reflected on the song’s lasting impact. “Everybody knows this song,” she said, adding, “I am very fortunate to have that song even today.” She also spoke about the iconic costume designed by Leena Daru and recalled the exhausting shoot. “We shot all day, all night… I told Chandra ji, ‘I am tired, you can’t take my close-ups,’” she shared.

From its choreography and lyrics to its emotional core, Ek Do Teen remains a benchmark for Bollywood dance numbers. Even after 36 years, it continues to bring nostalgia and conversation, cementing its place in Hindi film history.

ALSO READ: Scene of the Week: Decoding Ranveer Singh’s breakdown in Bajirao Mastani and real injury that happened behind the scenes