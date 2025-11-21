Scene of the Week: The real ending of Raanjhanaa explained and the untold story behind its iconic climax

Over a decade after its release, Raanjhanaa remains a beloved romantic drama, and it also returned to the big screen again with a different ending, sparking discussions. The film recently went viral after an AI-generated alternate ending appeared online. While some fans welcomed the happy twist, lead actor Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai have expressed disappointment, saying the original ending should not be altered.

What happened at the end of Raanjhanaa?

Raanjhanaa tells the story of Kundan, a Hindu boy from Varanasi, who falls deeply in love with Zoya, a Muslim girl. Despite his unconditional love, Zoya does not return his feelings. Over time, Kundan’s love becomes an obsession, leading to tragic consequences.

In the climax of the 2013 original, Kundan is shot during a political rally and dies in the hospital. Before his death, he delivers a heartfelt monologue reflecting his emotions and acceptance, even though he knows Zoya played a role in the plot against him. This ending captured the essence of selfless, unwavering love and is still remembered as one of modern Hindi cinema’s most poignant moments.

Recently, an AI-generated happy ending was shared online, where Kundan survives. While some fans enjoyed the alternate version, Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai criticized it. They argued that changing the climax undermines the film’s emotional depth and raises concerns about AI misuse in cinema. Rai called it a “betrayal of creative vision,” stating that the original ending was central to the story’s impact.

Here’s the story behind the original ending

Aanand L. Rai revealed that the film’s climax was written just hours before shooting in Banaras. He shared, “Himanshu and I had fought! I didn’t have that part of the climax, and it was the last day of the shoot. Himanshu narrated the scene, and I knew it was what I wanted.” Rai described how Dhanush agreed to shoot the critical scene after lunch, making it a spontaneous yet powerful conclusion. The unplanned yet emotional ending gave Kundan’s story its lasting impact, resonating with audiences even 12 years later.

The cast and crew recently reunited in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s 12th anniversary, recalling behind-the-scenes moments. While Sonam Kapoor couldn’t attend, the team ensured her presence through a photo.

With Raanjhanaa 2 titled Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, fans continue to cherish the original’s bittersweet story. The film remains a reminder that love, sacrifice, and emotional storytelling are timeless elements of Indian cinema.

