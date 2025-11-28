Scene of the Week: The real story behind Kriti Sanon’s emotional breakdown scene in Mimi

Kriti Sanon’s 2021 film Mimi continues to be one of her most memorable performances, and a key reason behind its impact is the emotional hospital breakdown scene that still resonates with audiences. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Kriti opened up about the moment that left a deep mark on her as an actor, revealing that it was the first time she continued crying even after the director said “cut.”

The actress explained that the scene, where Mimi breaks down after learning that the American couple no longer wants the baby due to the possibility of Down Syndrome, required intense emotional investment. Kriti said, “It’s one of my most favorite shots in the film as an actor. In front of the mirror, when I put powder on my face, then throw everything, and tear all the posters, it's a small scene but requires a lot from within.”

Why this scene stands out

Kriti Sanon shared that something “magical” happened during the shot. She recalled, “For the first time in my life, even after the ‘cut’, I kept crying, which I never thought would happen with me.” The moment reflected the pain and frustration of Mimi, who chooses to continue her pregnancy despite feeling betrayed and abandoned. The scene highlighted the emotional and personal challenges of single motherhood, making it one of the most talked-about moments in the film.

Her performance in Mimi earned her significant praise and multiple awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics), a nomination for Best Actress, and the National Award for Best Actress. The film also received major recognition for its supporting cast, Pankaj Tripathi won both the Filmfare and National Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Sai Tamhankar won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The raw emotions, the simplicity of the setting, and the honesty of Kriti Sanon's performance make it a standout sequence even years after the film’s 2021 release. According to Kriti, the moment helped her grow as an actor and allowed her to connect with the character on a deeper level.

As Kriti continues to take on new roles, fans have another reason to celebrate her today. Her latest film, Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Dhanush, released on November 28, 2025.

