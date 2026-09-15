Shah Rukh Khan AMA Session: SRK gives King trailer update, teases Arijit Singh's track and overcoming set injuries

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially put all postponement rumors to rest, confirming that his highly anticipated action film, King will hit theaters as scheduled on December 24, 2026. Despite the massive box office showdown with Hollywood giants Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 releasing just days prior on December 18, King stands tall. The film marks his big return to the silver screen after a hiatus following his mega 2023 release, Dunki.

KING Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan reassured everyone that King is holding its ground for the holiday season. Backing the superstar's massive lineup after Shah Rukh Khan AMA confirmation, Red Chillies Entertainment posted on Instagram, "KING akela kaafi hai! #KING is Ready to Roar on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas." When asked about the film's song update Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Kar deta. Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully."

Check out the post below:

Opening up about the demanding shoot directed by Siddharth Anand, the actor revealed he faced a few physical setbacks while pulling off intense stunts. He shared that he suffered injuries during the schedule, stating, "Had a few injuries while shooting, so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed…and nearly all done…so all good."

KING Trailer Update

With fans eagerly demanding a new trailer since the initial teaser dropped in November 2025, Shah Rukh asked for a little more patience as Siddharth Anand and the team put the final touches on the actioner. "Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain… taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King," he assured.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.

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