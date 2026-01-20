Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan set for a film reunion? Director says ‘If I do, it will be with Shah Rukh’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has finally confirmed that she is ready to return to direction, much to the excitement of her fans. While she continues to entertain audiences with her humorous videos, fans have been eagerly waiting for her next film as a director. Farah is known for delivering some of Bollywood’s most popular films, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan.



Farah Khan's condition for her next film



In her latest vlog, Farah shared a major update about her next project when she visited actor Nakuul Mehta’s home. During their conversation, Nakuul mentioned that he truly misses the kind of films Farah used to make. Farah said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan. (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college so I will make after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time, I think end of this year I will start.” When Nakuul asked if YouTube would also produce her film, she replied firmly, “If I do (direct a film), I will do it will Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube.”



Farah Khan's work front



Farah’s last directorial venture was Happy New Year, released in 2014. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani and went on to become a box office success. She began her vlogs in 2025. Featuring her cook Dilip as her on-screen partner, Farah’s vlogs became hugely popular due to their playful banter.



Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film



On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki in 2023. He is all set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated King, though the release date is yet to be announced.

