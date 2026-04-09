Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh share a moment of bromance at Anant Ambani’s birthday; WATCH VIDEO

Anant Ambani is celebrating his birthday in full fervour, with several Bollywood celebrities making an appearance. At the bash, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were spotted together, creating an adorable moment.

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh share an adorable moment in Jamnagar

In a paparazzi video shared by Viral Bollywood, Ranveer Singh can be seen making his way toward Shah Rukh Khan and his manager, Pooja Dadlani. During a brief interaction, SRK is seen affectionately caressing the Dhurandhar actor’s cheek in a moment of camaraderie.

Here’s the post:

While it is unclear what Shah Rukh Khan said to him, Ranveer appears to respond with a “thank you” before heading off to interact with Anant Ambani. Apart from SRK and Ranveer, the video also features Radhika Merchant, Aditya Thackeray, AP Dhillon, and others.

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities were seen flying to Jamnagar for the birthday celebration. In recent paparazzi videos, actors such as Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others were spotted heading to the grand event.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recent blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 . Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has become a massive success at the box office and serves as a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar.

Apart from Ranveer, the film features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear in a zombie apocalypse survival film titled Pralay. The upcoming movie, co-produced by Ranveer himself, will be directed by debutant Jai Mehta, with Kalyani Priyadarshan expected to play the co-lead.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in the lead role in King . Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will feature Suhana Khan as the co-lead, along with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and others in key roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on December 24, 2026, coinciding with Christmas.

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