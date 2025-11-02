Shah Rukh Khan breaks his yearly trend on 60th birthday: 'I will not be able to step out and greet'

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 today, heartfelt wishes are already pouring in. Like every other year, fans are eagerly waiting outside his residence, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of the superstar on the special day. However, this time, King Khan is breaking the yearly trend. Explaining the reason himself, Shah Rukh Khan shared a note on social media.

His tweet reads, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all…"

Earlier today in the morning, the actor shared the announcement teaser of his upcoming movie, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The 1-minute-11-second video shows Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar, sporting a salt-pepper look. His commanding screen presence stands out as he delivers a powerful dialogue in Hindi: “Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bass unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah.” He ended the teaser with another cheeky line, "Darr nahi dehsat hun."

For the unversed, King features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a hitman. The movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, and others.

