Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday with fans in Mumbai, shares a special gratitude note

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan made sure to show up and meet his fans. The actor attended an event named #SRKDay, where he paid his gratitude to the fans for their endless love and support. Later, the King Khan shared a selfie-style video of himself with his fans gathered in the auditorium on his social media handles.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter (now X) and wrote, "Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude…" The actor looked dapper at the event. He wore a casual yet stylish outfit: a white denim jacket over a plain black T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. He also donned a beanie, adding a trendy touch to his overall look.

Fans were gathered outside his bandstand residence for a long time to catch a glimpse of him. However, he couldn't show up to them and had to call it off at the last minute, due to overcrowding and security issues. In his social media post, he made sure to address his fans whom he couldn't meet today. He wrote, "and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and on the next birthday. Love u…"

Earlier in the evening, the Jawan actor took to his Twitter handle and apologised to his fans for breaking his years-long tradition. He tweeted, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all…"

