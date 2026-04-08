Shah Rukh Khan gives 'mass' shout out to Allu Arjun's Raaka, Atlee responds, "Will make you proud..."

Shah Rukh Khan, who worked with Atlee in Jawan, has reacted to his upcoming film's first poster featuring Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar. The King Khan took to his social media handle to congratulate the icon star.

Sending his warm wishes to Raaka team, he tweeted, "Happy Birthday @alluarjun … the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir."

Atlee responded to Shah Rukh's tweet and promised to make him proud with this film. He said, "Love you sir Will make u more proud sir."

Allu Arjun, who is busy celebrating his 44th birthday today, reverted back to King Khan and paid his gratitude. The Pushpa 2 actor said, "Shah Rukh Garu …. Thank you so much for your wonderful birthday wishes. This is definitely a very special one sir. We hope to win your heart with what we trying to do. Thank you for all your love and support. Love and respect."

Earlier in the day, Atlee shared a heartfelt note for his fans while sharing the poster on social media. He tweeted, "Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.” He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning."

In the first look, Arjun appears in a beast-like avatar, resembling the physical traits of a werewolf. While more details are yet to be revealed, the actor is expected to play a quadruple role, exploring the concept of parallel universes.



For the unversed, AA22 x A6 is officially titled as Raaka. The much-awaited Pan-India film will mark the maiden collaboration of Atlee and Allu Arjun. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna as the three leading ladies. Backed by Sun Pictures, Raaka is mounted on a huge scale that is visioned to take Indian cinema to new heights.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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