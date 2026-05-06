‘Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I stand here’: Karan Johar credits King actor for his Met Gala 2026 debut

Filmmaker Karan Johar finally made his grand debut at the Met Gala 2026. While he rocked the red carpet with his head-turning outfit, it was his heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan that truly stole the show. Speaking to international media, KJo couldn’t help but reflect on his journey with the King actor and their relationship since his first film. Read on!

Karan Johar credits Shah Rukh Khan for his Met Gala 2026 debut

On the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed that being at the Met Gala 2026 feels like destiny’s playing its part, especially when Shah Rukh Khan walked the red carpet last year.

In a moment that has now gone viral, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director got candid about his emotional connection to the King superstar.

He told the media, “For me, it’s so emotional. Shah Rukh is a large part of my career repertoire. I have done my first five films with him, and he’s the reason I stand here today. So, for him to have come last year and me this year, life feels like a complete circle.”

This is not the first time the Bollywood filmmaker has credited SRK as the pillar of his career, starting from his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

When asked what he is looking forward to this time, Karan shared that his daughter wants him to meet Sabrina Carpenter. “So, if I get to meet her, I’ll win many brownie points,” Johar added.

For the event, Karan collaborated with his long-time friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra to create a masterpiece that went in sync with this year’s themes, Fashion is Art. According to him, the ensemble was a grand tribute to the legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma.

KJo arrived donning a vintage-inspired black velvet jacket layered over a dramatic, floor-length hand-painted cape. Sharing about the look on his social media handle, the director-producer penned, “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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