Shah Rukh Khan makes stylish entry in Mumbai with wife Gauri and Suhana Khan after celebrating New Year: VIDEO

Just like most B-town stars, Shah Rukh Khan also chose a foreign destination, his favorite Dubai, to welcome the New Year with his family. After kick-starting 2026 on a peaceful and happy note, the superstar is back in Mumbai and set to resume work. Earlier this morning (January 3, 2025), SRK was spotted making a dashing entry with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan returns home with family

Like most years, this time too, Shah Rukh Khan decided to spend some quality time with his family at the beginning of the year. Hence, he planned for a vacation away from home with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan. A while ago, the King of Romance made a head-turning entry into Mumbai from the airport. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla's Instagram handle, the global star can be seen walking towards his vehicle, holding the hands of his daughter and his lovely wife. The Khans were surrounded by an entourage of bodyguards, escorting them out of the crowded airport.

Check it out:

SRK and Suhana are currently looking forward to entertaining the audience with their first big-screen appearance together in King. It’s already known that Siddharth Anand’s actioner will feature Deepika Padukone in the lead role along with Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

But recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Rani Mukerji will also be joining them in the action-thriller. A source close to the development confirmed, “Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role that acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film."

The source further added that for the special appearance, Rani will only have 5 shooting days. “It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part and instantly agreed to join the film. Rani’s track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth,” the source informed. King is expected to hit cinemas by the end of 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan had THIS ‘funda’ while backing Ittefaq, reveals Renu Chopra; recalls his gesture when Ravi Chopra was sick