Shah Rukh Khan pens down heartwarming note for Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 3 release: 'You will be feisty, strong and...'

Shah Rukh Khan pens a loving note for Rani Mukerji as Mardaani 3 releases

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and penned, “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too.”

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise, which originally began in 2014. In the latest film, Rani reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, IPS.

The movie revolves around a new case involving the disappearance of 93 girls. As the officer navigates multiple challenges, she confronts a beggar mafia syndicate, setting the stage for a dark and twisted series of crimes.

The film explores how DCP Shivani manages to dismantle and overpower the mafia syndicate, ultimately saving the girls. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the movie also stars Mallika Prasad, Prajesh Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya, and several others in key roles.

Based on a screenplay penned by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in a lead role in the adventure comedy-drama Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The 2023 film was based on the illegal immigration method known as “donkey flight” and featured Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, and others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, SRK will next hit the big screens with King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and others in key roles.

