Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional note as 'Muscle Russell' ends IPL career, begins new role at KKR

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message for cricketer Andre Russell after the all-rounder announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. Russell confirmed his decision through an emotional video posted on social media on Sunday, leaving fans nostalgic about his memorable IPL journey. The West Indian star, who spent 12 years with KKR, will now take up a new role as the team’s “power coach.”

Shah Rukh Khan responded soon after Russell’s announcement, posting a warm and appreciative note. He wrote, “Thank you for the wonderful memories, Andre. Our Knight in shining armour!!! Your contribution to @KKRiders is one for the books…” The actor praised Russell’s energy, passion and match-winning presence, stating that he had been a crucial part of KKR’s identity for years.

SRK also mentioned Andre Russell’s transition to the coaching setup. He added, “And here’s to another chapter in your fantastic journey as a sportsman… The power coach – passing down the wisdom, the muscle and of course the power down to our boys in purple and gold…” Shah Rukh further wrote that he could not imagine Russell in any other team’s colors, saying, “And yes, any other jersey would indeed look weird on you my man… Muscle Russell for life! Love u… on behalf of the team and everyone who loves the sport!!”

Andre Russell’s emotional farewell from IPL

In his video, Russell shared that his decision came after several discussions with KKR CEO Venky Mysore and Shah Rukh Khan. The cricketer, who was released by KKR ahead of the 2026 IPL Auction following a dip in performance numbers, thanked the franchise for believing in him throughout his journey. Fans have long referred to him as “Muscle Russell” for his powerful batting and unforgettable match-winning knocks.

Despite stepping away from the IPL, Russell will continue playing T20 cricket worldwide. His new role with KKR marks the beginning of a fresh chapter, as he joins Abhishek Nayar’s support staff as the team’s power coach for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan continues to work on his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

