Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to be adapted into web series, Karan Johar confirms Koffee With Karan 9

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was Karan Johar’s third directorial film and was a commercial success. The movie was screened at multiple international film festivals and was honored at multiple award ceremonies. Looking at the popularity of the multi-starrer movie, the filmmaker has decided to adapt it into a long-form series. In an interview, he also gave a big update on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Read on!

Karan Johar opens up on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna web series

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has decided to let the audience relive the story of Dev, Maya, and Rhea from his tragic love story, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. While talking to The Week, he spoke about his plans to adapt the musical romantic drama film into a web show, two decades after its big screen release.

When asked if he would want to convert one of his films into a web show, the filmmaker shared, “We are actually. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. We’re adapting it into a long-form series. It will be out soon.”

Sharing more about the film closer to his heart, KJo said, “It released in 2006 to very polarised responses. I had many people who came and asked me whether I was unwell after that film because they said how can you endorse infidelity?”

While talking about the film, which was deemed ahead of its time, Karan went back in time and recalled how a certain age group of audience was appalled by the storyline of the film. Some would raise fingers, while others would simply get up and leave the cinema halls in the show of their disapproval for the entertainer.

Karan Johar spills the beans on the return of Koffee With Karan

Apart from making hit movies, KJo’s audience also loves his celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. During the same interview, she also opened up about his plans to return with the new season of the show. With a pleasant smile, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer revealed that Season 9 is slated for a Diwali release this year.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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