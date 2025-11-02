Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai: Fans rush to Mannat to celebrate King Khan’s 60th birthday

Mumbai witnessed a massive gathering of fans outside Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic residence, Mannat, as the Bollywood superstar returned to greet them on his 60th birthday. Fans from across India and around the world, including the UK and Nepal, flocked to Mannat to catch a glimpse of the actor. As usual, Shah Rukh’s birthday celebrations drew enthusiastic crowds who lined the streets early in the morning.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed people rushing towards Mannat, while others gathered along the beach route near the actor’s home, waiting for a chance to see Shah Rukh in person.

Fans travel from across the world to Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have made it a tradition to gather outside Mannat every year on his birthday. This year, the excitement was even higher as the actor turned 60. Several fans arrived in Mumbai from distant cities and countries just to celebrate with the megastar.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh’s cars were spotted leaving his Alibaug residence and arriving in Mumbai, adding to the anticipation. Despite the early excitement, the actor had not yet made his appearance on the balcony of Mannat to greet fans at the time of reporting.

Here’s what happened at the birthday bash

The birthday celebrations also included Bollywood celebrities. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture from the bash on Instagram, featuring himself, Rani Mukerji, and Ananya Panday. Johar wrote, “Guess the photo bomber?” while sharing a selfie with Rani, who was kissed on the cheek in the frame, and Ananya holding a drink in the background.

On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh also shared the first look of his next film, King, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. The film is scheduled to release in 2026.

Shah Rukh’s connection with his fans remains strong, with people celebrating his birthday from midnight and creating waves of love and enthusiasm outside Mannat. Each year, fans continue to make it a point to be part of the celebrations, showing the enduring legacy of Bollywood’s ‘King Khan.’

