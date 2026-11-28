Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s King. While the actor has always been celebrated for his romantic hero image, he is now ready to embrace a different side of himself. During a recent event in Mumbai, alongside filmmaker Karan Johar, the superstar reveals about his decision to play his age in the upcoming action entertainer and sporting a grey-hair look.

Shah Rukh Khan on embracing his age in King

Speaking about his journey as a leading man, Shah Rukh Khan admits that becoming a hero was always special to him. “I’ve always wanted to be a hero. I felt I wasn’t good-looking when I first entered the film industry. So, when I got the chance to be a hero, for someone as simple-looking as I am, I hold it very dearly,” he explained.

The actor then recalled an amusing incident from the sets of an unnamed film that made him rethink his on-screen persona. “I was standing in front of her and telling her one of my amazing love dialogues,” he said, before sharing the romantic lines: “I love you a lot; I want to get lost in your eyes. I feel like I’ve seen the world when I look at you. And one more thing I hope you finished your math homework for tomorrow, beti.”

Explaining how the age difference between him and his younger co-stars influenced his decision, Shah Rukh said, “So, with the age difference between me, and the girls I was acting with, I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now. And be as cool as a 61-year-old can be.”

He further revealed that his transformation in King was also about making his screen presence feel more relatable. “So, even if today I sit down or stand up and say any of the dialogue, it still seems relevant. And all the girls in the world, because my daughter Suhana is also part of the film, all the girls think, this is how my dad should be. I just wanted to be a hero at 60 and play my age,” he added.

About Shah Rukh Khan's King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is co-written by Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Sagar Pandya and Anand. The film marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut and also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. Kareena Kapoor Khan also features in the song Daddy Cool. The much-awaited film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

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