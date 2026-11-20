Actor Sharad Kapoor, best known for playing the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Josh, has revealed that the superstar reached out to him after his emotional appeal for work went viral. The actor shared that the King actor personally called him and assured him of his support as he navigates a difficult phase in his life. Sharad also revealed that he plans to meet Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, soon.

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Josh co-star Sharad Kapoor

In a recent conversation with Navbharat Times, Sharad opened up about his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed what the superstar told him. Recalling the call, he said, "Shah Rukh Khan said do whatever you like and wish to do; I am ready to help you. I will be meeting Aryan Khan soon."

The actor also looked back at his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Josh and spoke about the bond they shared during the film's shoot. He recalled helping the superstar with his dialogues, even when the scenes were against his own character. Sharad said, "We had a great bond; whenever he got stuck on some dialogue, I helped him, even if the scene was against me, because I wanted to make a good film. And Shah Rukh is a confident actor, bahut bada aadmi hai woh (he is a man of great stature)."

Sonu Sood arranges medical assistance for Sharad Kapoor

Apart from Shah Rukh, Sharad also acknowledged the support extended by Sonu Sood. He revealed that the actor had arranged a team of doctors and medical facilities to help treat his leg injury. Sharad added that he would be travelling to Karjat for further treatment.

Sharad recently came into the spotlight after a video showing him parting ways with his four pet dogs surfaced online. The incident raised concerns about his circumstances. He subsequently shared a video on social media, opening up about battling depression and dealing with a leg injury. The actor also appealed to the film industry for acting opportunities, making it clear that he wanted to return to work.

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