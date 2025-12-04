Shah Rukh Khan smartly avoids saying ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ at Delhi wedding: ‘Mujhe ban karwaogi…’

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a grand wedding in Delhi. His dance moves on the stage, and witty conversations with the guests swirl over the internet in no time. A video from the same ceremony is now making waves on social media, where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen ditching a guest's request to say ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ on the stage.

The video is drawing diverse reactions, with fans raising concerns about how someone can put him in such an awkward situation. When a female guest tried to coax Shah Rukh Khan to say the famous ‘Vimal’ tagline, the Jawan actor said, “Ek baar business walo ke sath business karlo, jaan nahi chodte. Gutka wale bhi na yaar (Once you do business with businessmen, they never let you go. These gutka guys are too much).”

When she requested him again, SRK held her hand and said, "Har baar jab karta hun, paise leta hu darling papa ko keh dena tum (I take money for doing that. Please tell this to your father, darling).”

Further, when the guest kept on insisting on him, Shah Rukh, in his humorous style, said, “Achhi baat karte hain… main thodi na yahaan pe zubaan kesari karunga. Arrey nahi ban ho chuki hain yeh cheezein, kharab ho jayengi, bilkul bhi galat baatein mat karo, mujhe bhi ban karwaogi… Meri fan ho ya Vimal ki fan ho tum (We should talk about good things. I can’t stand here and keep repeating zubaan kesari. It’s wrong and it has been banned... You will get me banned too... Are you my fan or Vimal’s fan?)”

Netizens have mixed thoughts on the viral video. One social media user wrote, “She kept on insisting #ShahRukhKhan to say 'Bolo Zubaan Kesari' on stage. Shah handled it well but this was too awkward. Guests must know whom they are talking and what they are demanding. No sense at all!” Another one remarked, “Shahrukh went to a wedding to dance...obviously got paid for it.This girl mocked him with Zuban Kesari and Vimal gestures and asked him to do it as well.SRK looks so embarrassed but couldn't do anything.”

A third one commented, “An Actor of #ShahRukhKhan's caliber should not do such cringe and cheap acts for some money. He should not have promoted things like Tabaco at first instance. These kind of acts bring shame to entire industry.”

