Shah Rukh Khan spills tea on King’s release between Avengers Doomsday and Dune Part 3; Calls Mahesh Babu ‘sweet’

King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. During an AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), the actor spoke about the film’s progress and reacted to its release date clash with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to clash release with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part 3

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans on X while extending his wishes to them on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. As fans eagerly await updates about King, one fan asked SRK whether the film felt like the filling in a sandwich as it hits theaters between Dooms and Dune, and if its release date could eventually be moved.

Responding to the question, the actor humorously quipped, “Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain.” (Think about the other pieces of bread too… after all, we’re the tasty tikki in the center.)

Another fan asked SRK about the most difficult part of making King. He revealed that he sustained a few injuries while shooting, which caused several interruptions to the filming process. He said, “Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good.”

Here are the reactions:

Moreover, a user even asked King Khan to comment about Mahesh Babu . This led the actor to reply, “He is too sweet and kind every time we have met. Bless him.”

More about King

King is an upcoming action-thriller film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from SRK, the film stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and others in key roles.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand, the film’s musical tracks are composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Sachin-Jigar, while the background score is handled by Anirudh.

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