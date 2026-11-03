Shah Rukh Khan strikes his iconic pose on 61st birthday; Salman Khan wishes ‘The King’, says 'hamesha jawaan raho'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2, with thousands of fans gathering outside his sea-facing Mumbai residence, Mannat to catch a glimpse of him. Adding to the birthday celebrations, Salman Khan also extended a special wish to his longtime friend. The two superstars exchanged heartwarming messages on social media, leaving fans delighted about their bond.

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on his 61st birthday

Shah Rukh Khan continued his annual birthday tradition of stepping out onto the balcony of Mannat to greet the sea of fans waiting outside his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Dressed in a white T-shirt and denim, the superstar acknowledged the crowd as thousands of admirers cheered for him.

The actor also treated fans to his iconic arms-wide-open pose, one of the most recognisable gestures associated with him. He was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands and blowing kisses, making the occasion even more memorable for those gathered outside his home.

Check out the actor doing his iconic pose below:

Salman Khan’s special birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, taking to his Instagram stories, Salman Khan wished Shah Rukh Khan on his special day by sharing the first song from the actor’s upcoming film, King. Alongside it, Salman penned a heartfelt birthday message that read, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (I wish you stay young forever, The King) @iamsrk".

Shah Rukh Khan also reshared Salman’s message on his Instagram and responded with a playful note. "Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki (I did the hard work because you said that the shirtless body looks good). Love u bhai always," he wrote.

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