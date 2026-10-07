Shah Rukh Khan takes ‘personal responsibility for my career’ says Abhishek Bachchan, calls King star 'elder brother'

Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about his longstanding bond with Shah Rukh Khan, describing the superstar as an elder-brother figure who has supported him personally and professionally. In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek looked back at their equation, which dates back to before he entered the film industry.



Shah Rukh Khan would join their cricket sessions

Abhishek recalled spending Sundays at Uday Chopra’s house, where he, Uday, Sikander Kher, and Hrithik Roshan would get together to play cricket. Shah Rukh Khan would occasionally join them. Abhishek said he has “immense love and respect” for Shah Rukh and that the actor has “always been like an elder brother” to him.



Shah Rukh Khan's endless support for Abhishek

Speaking about Shah Rukh’s role in his journey, Abhishek said the superstar’s support has gone well beyond words of encouragement. He revealed that Shah Rukh has repeatedly taken a personal interest in his career and continues to stand by him. “He’s been so, so supportive of me and my craft and my career, and has literally taken, like, personal responsibility several times, including now in ‘King’ as well,” said Abhishek.



Abhishek on getting advice from SRK

Abhishek also remembered seeking Shah Rukh’s advice during conversations after their cricket games. As aspiring actors, he and his friends would often discuss films and acting with him. On one occasion, Abhishek asked Shah Rukh which of his films was his favourite.

Shah Rukh explained that his favorite film was the one he was currently working on. When Abhishek questioned him further, Shah Rukh reasoned that if the film he was making wasn’t his favorite, there was little point in doing it. Reflecting on the advice, Abhishek said, “The one I’m doing right now has to be my favorite,” adding that the past is now behind him.

The actors have previously shared screen space in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. They are now set to reunite in Siddharth Anand’s King, which is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.

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