Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Farah Khan shares inside pics at 12 AM from Alibaug birthday celebration, Karan Johar attends

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday on November 2, 2025. As the clock struck 12 at midnight, Farah Khan Kunder spared no time in wishing the actor and is celebrating his birthday to the fullest.

Farah Khan Kunder celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday in Alibaug

Taking to her social media handle, Farah Khan shared a couple of pictures in which she embraced Shah Rukh Khan and kissed him on the cheek. Cherishing the heartwarming moment, she wrote, “Happy birthday KING Shah Rukh Khan.. rule for another 100 years.”

See the post here:

Earlier, Karan Johar was also spotted heading to SRK's birthday celebration in Alibaug. The filmmakers were seen on a yacht trip, sharing a lighthearted banter with Farah.

The video was shared by the Om Shanti Om director herself, with the caption, “Karan's day out on the RoRo!!”

Watch it here:

Earlier, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Hema Malini spoke about Shah Rukh Khan turning 60. She said she could not believe he was turning 60, as she had thought he must be in his 40s. The actress mentioned that from the moment she had seen him in Fauji, she had known he was different.

Speaking about how she cast him in her directorial Dil Aashna Hai, Hema Malini further shared that it was not only she but also her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, who had been impressed by Shah Rukh. She recalled that when Dharmendra saw him, he had said they must definitely take the boy for the role, and he had even written some of the dialogues for him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie

After the success of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his next cinematic venture titled King. The upcoming movie is said to be an action film, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The filmmaker has recently been sharing one-line tweets on X (formerly Twitter), leading up to SRK's birthday, with a first look expected to be released soon.

Apart from King Khan, the upcoming film will also feature Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in pivotal roles.

