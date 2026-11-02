Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Atlee, Farah Khan wish the superstar on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is nothing short of a celebration for his millions of fans. The Bollywood superstar turns 61 today, November 2, with fans coming together every year to mark the special occasion. Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences with his unmatched charm, versatility and remarkable contribution to the Hindi film industry.

Atlee, Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn and more celebs wish Shah Rukh Khan

Joining fans in celebrating the superstar’s special day, several celebrities from the entertainment industry also took to social media to extend their warm wishes. Among those who celebrated the occasion were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Atlee, Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, among many others.

Check out their wishes below:

About King

The film has been co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. King is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It features an epic ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.

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