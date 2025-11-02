Shah Rukh Khan’s King Teaser OUT: SRK sports grey hair fierce look, reunites with Siddharth Anand for intense action film

On his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to a special gift, the first teaser of his much-awaited film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser dropped at 11:30 a.m. on November 2.

SRK stuns in grey-haired look in King teaser

The 1-minute-11-second King teaser shows Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar, sporting grey hair, intense eyes, and a fierce attitude. His commanding screen presence stands out as he delivers a powerful dialogue in Hindi:

“Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bude, kabhi pucha nahi. Bass unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah.”

The teaser highlights fast-paced action, slick visuals, and a gripping background score, all signature elements of Siddharth Anand’s style. Known for blockbusters like Pathaan and War, Anand reunites with SRK for another high-octane entertainer that promises both mass appeal and emotional depth.

King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut earlier this year in The Archies. This will be Suhana’s first theatrical release and a memorable moment for SRK fans worldwide. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

According to reports, King is inspired by the 1994 French classic Léon: The Professional, directed by Luc Besson. The story revolves around a hitman who becomes the guardian of a young girl after her family’s tragic death.

Speaking about the project earlier, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Siddharth Anand is very strict. He made Pathaan also. He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can’t tell you but I can assure you that it will be entertaining. The team is working very hard. We are making a great film for everyone.”

King is set to release next year, marking another major milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary career. With Siddharth Anand’s direction and SRK’s charisma, the film is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

