Shah Rukh Khan’s King to release in theaters on December 24, 2026; Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s SVC63 out on Eid 2027

The mega stars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are bringing their mass entertainers to cinemas soon. On April 24, 2026, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment announced that King will be hitting cinemas on December 24, 2026. Salman also dropped an update of his upcoming collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju. Read on!

Shah Rukh Khan’s King to release on December 24, 2026

It’s been months since the audience has been reading updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s King. The actioner has finally taken its form and is ready to be served to the audience. Hence, minutes ago, the makers decided to announce the release date of the action-thriller. Taking to social media, producers Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video, giving a peek into the multiple avatars of SRK.

In the caption, the mentioned, “A ROAR loud enough to shake the KINGdom. #KING arriving on 24.12.2026.”

Take a look:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut. It will also feature Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji, with music by composer duo Sachin-Jigar.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s SVC63 locks Eid 2027 release

Salman Khan has finally joined hands with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju to come up with a high-stakes actioner, co-starring Nayanthara. After filming the muhurat shot, the makers updated viewers that the film, tentatively titled SVC63, is set for a grand theatrical release on Eid 2027.

Sharing the update, Salman wrote in his post, “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right. Patience, thoda sa sabar. Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. Haha.”

Check it out:

Salman’s upcoming film brings together two of the industry’s most powerful performers in a high-octane entertainer mounted on a spectacular scale. Presented by Dil Raju, a Sri Venkateswara Creations film, the anticipated festive blockbuster is produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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