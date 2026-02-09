Shahid Kapoor on Sandeep Reddy Vanga planning Kabir Singh-Animal crossover: 'He wanted one scene of Kabir...'

Kabir Singh and Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s two big frontrunners and controversial lead characters, almost met up onscreen, and the fans aren’t ready for the details. Shahid Kapoor, the one who played the former, shared how the famed director dropped the idea to have him appear in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. In a chat with Dainik Bhaskar, the actor revealed why it hasn’t happened yet and if there’s a possibility in the future.

Kabir Singh by Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s Vijay Singh, almost appeared in the same frame; here’s why it didn’t happen

Shahid Kapoor is opening up on the details of the almost-crossover that happened between the two titular stars of Vanga’s most-talked-about characters. Sharing what was planned regarding his character Kabir Singh’s cameo in the Ranbir Singh-led film in 2023, he said, “Jab Animal bhi ban rahi thi (when Animal was being made), actually Sandeep had come to meet me. He wanted one scene of Kabir to be there in that, but woh ho nahi paaya (it couldn’t happen). Toh unke mann mein ye thought tha. But wo ho nahi paaya.”

As to why the plan never came to fruition, the 44-year-old claimed that each of their busy schedules and unavailability of dates, alongside other reasons, never made it possible. “Wo dono characters unke hain, wo duniya unki hai. Toh unke saath unko jo man mein aayega karne ke liye, wo karenge. (Both those characters belong to him; that world is his. So whatever he feels like doing with them, he’ll do)," he added.

Previously, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared on the Game Changers podcast that he did not wish to get into a zone of ‘cameo desperacy.’ He was looking at the realistic impact of such a scene in Animal and realized that the entry of Kabir Singh would not keep it natural anymore. Hence, after being convinced about the cameo for a couple of days, he dropped the idea.

