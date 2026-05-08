Shakti Kapoor breaks silence on his demise rumors: 'My death news is all fake, going to do...'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor decided to set the record straight after misinformation surrounding his death spread like wildfire. Taking to social media, he dropped a video to prove that he is hale and hearty and definitely not passed away.

Shakti Kapoor breaks the silence on his death hoax

It is honestly exhausting how quickly these hoaxes travel nowadays, but it’s a relief to see Shakti Kapoor setting the record straight so firmly. The senior star found himself at the centre of a disturbing death hoax this week. Social media was flooded with false reports claiming the Andaz Apna Apna actor had passed away, leaving fans and the film fraternity in a state of shock.

To stop the rumors spreading further, the legendary actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday night to address the chaos directly. Looking calm but visibly disappointed in a purple vest, Kapoor shared a selfie video to reassure his well-wishers.

He said, “Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy, happy. Please ignore it.”

He didn’t stop at just a clarification. Expressing his frustration over the fake news, Kapoor revealed he is taking the matter to the authorities. “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it. But this is not good,” Kapoor further stated.

Take a look:

As soon as the video dropped, the comments section was flooded with love. From fans calling him a legend to others declaring, ‘Tiger is alive. Long live.’ The support for the 73-year-old star has been overwhelming. This isn’t the first time social media has been buzzing with misinformation about the demise of an actor. Earlier, veteran Raza Murad became the victim of fake news.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor’s father was last seen in Mudasaar Aziz’s 2025 hit, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. We’re just glad that Crime Master Gogo is doing perfectly fine.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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