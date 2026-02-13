Shanaya Kapoor recalls catching ex-boyfriend cheating on her with 5 girls, shares Ananya Panday’s advice

Shanaya Kapoor is getting real about the trials and tribulations of modern-day dating. Appearing on the Relationshit Advice show, she spoke up about how an ex-boyfriend she thought was perfect was chatting up five girls while still dating her, and bought her ‘guilty earrings’ after she caught him. She ended up calling out his emotional cheating and still kept the gift, feeling that she had ‘earned’ them.

Ananya Panday swooped in to provide support to Shanaya Kapoor after her boyfriend cheated on her

Shanaya Kapoor is the star of the latest film, Tu Yaa Main, in which she stars alongside Adarsh Gourav for a survival thriller. During a promotional gig for the film, she engaged in a chat about her past relationships and how her ex-boyfriend would not admit to cheating. The actress recalled being on a foreign trip when she was booking a ride for them from his phone. That’s when she discovered that he had been talking to his ex-partner as well as 4-5 other women.

The 26-year-old went on to share the texts to her girl gang, of whom fellow actor Ananya Panday asked her to catch the fastest possible train to get back to them after being asked for advice. She went on to pretend for a couple of days until she was gifted a pair of earrings by her then partner, which she called a ‘guilty’ gift.

Revealing why she decided to keep them, the star shared, “I went mental, but I still have the earrings. I still wear them… I’ve earned those earrings. Those are my earrings." Meanwhile, as the two ended up having a conversation about the chats she found with multiple women, her ex-beau did not have a normal reaction and instead asked, “What’s the big deal? This is just messaging; it was nothing physical." The actress went on to clarify that it was called emotional cheating and ended up breaking up with him.

