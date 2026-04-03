Shashank Khaitan to produce and direct Rohit Roy's daughter Kiara, Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan for upcoming project

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan is all set to produce and direct not one but two new faces in his upcoming project. The film is expected to go on floors in February 2026 and marks Shashank’s first independent venture as both director and producer under his banner Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Reportedly, the film is titled as Aisi Deewangi, a soulful love story, promising a blend of strong emotions and grand cinematic visuals.



Shashank Khaitan to produce and direct two fresh faces



In 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Shashank Khaitan is set to launch Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala in a love story. Yes, the next generation of Nadiadwalas is ready to make his debut in Bollywood. Starring opposite Subhan will be actors Rohit Bose Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy's daughter Kiara, who will also be making her debut in the Hindi film industry. The film is expected to go on floors in February 2026, and as insiders describe, it is an intense yet soulful love story rooted in strong emotions and grand visuals.



A source close to the development had revealed to Pinkvilla, "Shashank Khaitan has been quietly developing this project for a while now, and the team is extremely excited about launching Subhan with this film; it is an intense romantic drama and the story unfolds in North India, where a major portion will be shot amidst the beautiful mountains of Manali." The source further adds that music will play a crucial role in shaping the emotional backdrop. "Shashank is personally working on the music album. He wants it to be a wholesome, heartfelt soundtrack that connects deeply with the audience, something that sounds fresh."



Khaitan has shown a knack for introducing fresh talent in the Hindi film industry. In 2018, he had launched debutant Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in his blockbuster directorial Dhadak.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Subhan Nadiadwala’s debut movie with Shashank Khaitan titled Aisi Deewangi; Film goes on floors in February 2026