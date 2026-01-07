Shefali Shah recalls horrors of first marriage: ‘I cannot remain in a situation…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to emotional abuse.

Shefali Shah comes out to be this fierce woman who often speaks her mind. She also advocates for emotional abuse, encouraging people to break free from the vicious cycle and live freely. That’s probably because she came out of her first marriage after feeling that it could kill her. Read on!

Shefali Shah recalls the horrors of her first marriage

Shefali Shah was married to TV actor Harsh Chhaya from 1994 to 2000. Over the course of her staying in wedlock with him, she felt unheard, undervalued, and claustrophobic. After years of facing the unjust, she gathered the strength and came out of the marriage. While talking to Zoom, the Delhi Crime fame opined that nobody told her that she was enough or made her feel valued.

While being in her first marriage, she realized it had come to a point where it was make or break. “That is when the realisation dawns. It may be happening every day, but then there’s that one moment when you realise, ‘Okay, this can kill me. I can’t do this anymore.’ For me, this realisation came after my first marriage.”

Shah played the gamble of not being able to find love again and came out of her first marriage, even if it meant spending her life alone. “I cannot remain in a situation that doesn’t bring me joy and confidence or make me feel valued. That’s when I decided to move out and live alone for the first time, having always lived with my parents.” As years passed, she became careless and realized, “I am not pizza; I can’t satisfy everyone.”

Emotional abuse is something that needs to be the centre of discussions. Hence, Shefali decided to use her platform to start a conversation around it. “When you tell someone that emotional abuse is just as bad, they respond with, ‘So what, you had a fight? Someone said something hurtful? You were demeaned in a relationship?’ They say that’s common in every relationship. So, I had to share it,” the actress concluded. Shah is now married to director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, with whom she has two sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

